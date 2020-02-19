Moms speak out against pending gun legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the current legislative session enters its third week, proposed gun bills continue to draw a lot of attention.

On Tuesday, the potential laws drew the attention of over 100 mothers at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“It is disappointing when we see our lawmakers making decisions that go against public safety,” said Kay Malan, with Moms Demand Action.

On Monday, House Bill 1111 passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives by a three-to-one margin. The so-called 'Gunslinger Bill' would allow firearms inside restaurants with bars under certain situations.

“It allows for a bar owner to give permission to an employee to carry. It reasserts that property owners have ultimate control on what can or can't be on their property,” said Rep. Kevin West of Moore.

Monday’s vote was split pretty much along party lines.

“We didn’t solve a problem for anybody. We created a very dangerous situation at establishments across the state and we did it for no good reason at all,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols of Tulsa.

Moms Demand Action agrees. Members lobbied legislators on Tuesday and spoke about the dangers of that bill and other legislation.

Specifically, the group pointed out Senate Bill 1567, which would allow concealed handguns in college dorms and classrooms.

House Bill 2336 would make it easier for teachers and employees to carry guns in schools.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“There are some really risky bills about putting guns in schools in k-12 and also on college campuses and I think that makes a risky situation even worse,” said Cacky Poarch, of Mothers Demand Action.

The author of HB 1111 says it's about property owners and managers making the call on guns.

“Whether it’s a restaurant or a school or a college campus, the people who are there are the ones that need to be making those decisions. By in large, Oklahomans want to follow the law and they just want to have the right to carry their firearms,” said West.

“We are not here to take guns away. We are just here to keep our community safe. We want common-sense gun legislation,” said Poarch.