OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma butterflies enthusiasts are prepping in excitement to celebrate the annual migration of monarch butterflies.

“Monarchs have begun their extensive journey south. These amazing butterflies travel up to 3,000 miles to overwintering sites in Mexico,” says Cheyenne Gonzales, biologist with the Wildlife Department. “We will be tagging monarchs in the mornings, and quietly watching the butterflies roost in the evenings.”

The Wildlife Department is hosting monarch tagging and roost watches at Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area September 30th through October 3rd.

According to the Wildlife Department weather conditions, including strong winds, rain, and temperature, can impact the timing and path of the monarch’s migration.

Scheduled events are set to be held regardless of the number of monarchs migrating through Hackberry Flat WMA and email updates will be sent to registered participants before the event, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation presser.

Registration is required for both the morning and evening events, and participants must be at least 10 years of age.

Registration for each event will close when the participant count reaches 20.

Pets are not allowed during the programs.

Scheduled events are as follows:

Morning Tagging (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) After a brief discussion of butterfly basics, monarchs collected from the area will be tagged as a group. Meet at the William H. “Bill” Crawford Building for this hands-on activity. Morning activities for Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3 will be reserved for school groups.

Evening Roost Watch (6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) Convoy to a longtime monarch roost site within the management area to watch as the butterflies arrive and settle in for the night. Bring a collapsible chair and light jacket for your comfort. Meet at the William H. “Bill” Crawford Building for this viewing event. Coordinates for the building are 34.277642, -98.963945.