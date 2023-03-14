DICKSON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Dickson woman was seriously hurt when she was attacked by a monkey outside her home.

Brittany Parker said she was concerned for her safety when she saw the monkey acting erratically on her front porch.

Images courtesy Brittany Parker.

“He was jumping off of my railing and hitting my storm door,” said Parker.

The animal broke part of the handle on her storm door.

Parker called Dickson police who arrived minutes later.

“The monkey came running up to the officer, then kind of just stood around, just staring at the officer,” said Tim Duncan, Dickson police chief.

Parker said she felt safe enough to go outside and speak with the officer, but shortly after she walked out of her door the animal charged at her.

“He ran up my back and jumped onto my head, pulled my hair out, and then ripped my ear in half like you would a piece of paper,” said Parker.

The woman managed to run back inside her home. Her ear was mangled and severely injured.

Images courtesy Brittany Parker

Police said the animal, which belonged to a neighbor, took off and eventually hid in a wooded area by the home.

EMS arrived to treat Parker while officers and a game warden tried to come up with a plan to catch the monkey.

“Our first concern is protecting the public safety,” said Micah Holmes, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Monkeys are not in the department’s jurisdiction, but Holmes said wardens will assist officers if they need help during these kinds of situations, which he said were unusual.

“We did attempt to try to locate and catch the primate, but just was unsuccessful,” said Duncan.

Parker said she called a family friend to help.

“He came over here, and after I had been attacked, the monkey went out to his vehicle, slapped him across the face, and pulled his hair,” said Parker.

The man then reportedly shot and killed the monkey.

“I’ve been doing this now, going on 20 years,” said Duncan. “And this is the first time ever for me.”

Parker was taken to a hospital in Ardmore before being transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City for treatment.

Monkeys are not illegal in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

It will now be up to the district attorney to decide what happens next as far as possible charges or fines are concerned.

Duncan said the feds could also possibly get involved.