OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An unforgettable experience in motor sports is returning to Oklahoma City in February 2024.

Monster Jam is coming to the Paycom Center Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18.

Officials say the party will begin with the Monster Jam Pit Party where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs and take photos. There will also be activities like the SandBox play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo opportunities with the Series trophy.

Attendees are advised to take their seats early to see Monster Jam Trackside about an hour before the show begins. There will be competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

“Oklahoma City fans will be on the edge of their seats as the drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.” said Monster Jam.

According to officials, the Arena Championship Series West features eight athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a show. Arena Series champion Brandon Vinson in the iconic Grave Digger® looks to win once again, while Monster Jam Rookie of 2023 Ashley Sanford aims to take a bite out of the competition in Megalodon®. Tony Ochs struts into the race for the championship in ThunderROARus, an apex predator that debuted in 2023.

To learn more or to buy tickets, visit monsterjam.com.