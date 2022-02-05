OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Monster Jam is coming to the metro and its bringing with it a symphony of metal fury!

It’s going to be destruction on a colossal scale when 12,000-pound monster trucks rev their mega-ton engines, launch into the heavens and crash down on all the puny cars in their path!

The high-octane extravaganza is happening at the Paycom Center Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20!

The drivers are world class and the competition will be fierce!

Monster Jam

“Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world,” Monster Jam organizers said in an event announcement.

This year’s event celebrates Monster Jam’s 30th anniversary.

Fans who attend will get the epic experience of seeing the monster trucks up close. They can also meet their favorite drivers and crews, take picture and enjoy plenty more family fun.

“This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition,” Monster Jam organizers said.

Feb. 19 Monster Jam events will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Pit Party will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Saturday event ticket and Pit Pass are required for the Pit Party. The Feb. 20 event will be at 1 p.m., and that day’s Pit Party will also be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and require a day-of event ticket and Pit Pass.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Paycom Center box office. Tickets can also be bought at the Monster Jam website, where more information on the event is provided.