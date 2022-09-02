SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Interstate 40, six miles north and two miles west of Seminole, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Mark Greisen, 40, of Belgrade, Mont., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OHP officials said.

Greisen was driving a 2010 Mazda east on Interstate 40. He went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and was forced into the inside lane, where he was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet. He was ejected approximately 75 feet, according to officials.

He suffered fatal head, leg, arm and internal torso injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, officials said.

The driver of the Chevy, an 18-year-old male from Seminole, refused treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 21-year-old Seminole woman, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was listed as stable with arm and leg injuries. Each was wearing a seatbelt.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.