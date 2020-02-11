Moore 1st grade class, Papa John’s supporting teacher in 8th battle with breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Emily Marshall has been encouraging students at Central Elementary School in Moore for 21 years, but now her students are encouraging her.

She's in a long fight that started in 2008.

At just 33 years old, Marshall was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

"Which is the more aggressive form of breast cancer and hard to treat," Marshall said.

She started chemo and radiation, but it came back in 2012 and Marshall opted for a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

"And then the third time it came back was 2015," she said.

Since then, it's come back once a year, and her medical team tries new treatments to fight it.

But at school, she receives another dose of encouragement.

The school's music teacher helped her class practice and perform Rachel Platten's pop hit "Fight Song."

Video of the surprise performance went viral.

"I have had a lot of support but I've never had anything like that surprise me and it was just wonderful to see all the support," Marshall said.

The mom of three had a bone scan last week and it came back clean.

Her students congratulated her with homemade cards.

"I just really believe that attitude is 99% of the battle and it's out of our hands medically," she said. "We can't do anything about it so I give it to God and I keep going. I don't worry about it anymore."

Fellow teachers and parents have set up numerous fundraisers and a GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, anyone who orders from one of Papa John's 11 metro locations will be helping raise money for her medical costs.

All proceeds will go to her care.