Moore citizens furious, overcharged for bills they didn’t owe

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Some people in Moore are furious after being charged multiple times for bills they didn’t owe.

City Manager Brooks Mitchell said the charges happened because some didn’t pay their water bill back in January, however, many say that’s simply not true.

“It made me feel like I’m a criminal, and I’ve paid my bill, and now I’ve paid it three times,” said Patti Queen, a resident of Moore.

Queen’s bank account was hit multiple times Wednesday by the city. The charges were issued because she allegedly didn’t pay her water bill, but according to her bank statements, she did.

“The City of Moore should know that I paid,” said Queen.

Cheylene Palmer, another citizen, was also hit with charges.

“I get on there and I’m like, ‘What do you mean negative $200? What just happened?” said Palmer.

“We are not their peasants and… they really do need to notify their citizens,” said Queen.

Mitchell said the city had no idea the charges were coming out and blames the mishap on the credit card processing company the city uses for billing.

“We’ve tried to contact them and my understanding, we haven’t been able to make direct contact. We’ve left messages,” said Mitchell.

The charges come in the middle of a pandemic.

“We have to choose between that water bill and our kids eating,” said Palmer.

Mitchell says it’s now up to citizens to call their banks to file a dispute, saying the city hasn’t seen any of the extra money.

“It would be easier just for us to cut a refund check or credit an account, but we don’t have the money – it’s in limbo somewhere else,” said Mitchell.

Disputing the charges takes time, and residents say not everyone can afford to wait.

“When everyone is very nervous, everything is up in the air, no one knows when they’re going back to work. It’s just not right,” said Queen.

“Five to 10 days could be the difference between a meal,” said Palmer.

The city manager says residents who were overcharged will be allowed to pay the next water bill late with no extra fees. He says if you are in this situation, you should call the city.

KFOR also reached out to Elavon, the credit card company in this situation, but they did not return our request for comment.