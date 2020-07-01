Moore city officials make changes to July 4th celebration schedule

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Moore has modified its annual July 4th celebration schedule.

Some changes have been made to Celebration in the Heartland.

The car show will still be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buck Thomas Park, according to a City of Moore news release.

The 24-minute fireworks show will be held at around 9:45 p.m. at the park, according to the news release.

However, there will be no activities or events during the hours between the car show and the fireworks show. Those previously scheduled events have been cancelled, according to the news release.

“After a collaborative discussion with the Cleveland County Health Department, the City of Moore staff believes the safest way to celebrate together is to limit our celebrations to include only the car show and fireworks display,” City Manager Brooks Mitchell said.

Click here for updated information from the City of Moore.

