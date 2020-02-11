Moore comics & gaming store holding fundraiser for hit-and-run victim fighting for his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - It's been one week since members of the Moore High School cross country team were hit by a drunk driver while on a run near the school.

Senior Rachel Freeman and sophomore Yuridia Martinez were killed.

Shiloh Hutchinson, Ashton Baza, and Joseph White were injured but have since been released from the hospital.

Kolby Crum is still in the hospital in critical condition.

He's got a massive group supporting him, though, a group of friends he's gained through one of his hobbies - gaming.

Monday, Feb. 10th and Monday, Feb. 17th - DZ Comics and Gaming in Moore is hosting fundraisers.

They're gathering to do what they - and he love - to help raise funds for his recovery.

Normally on Monday nights, DZ Comics and Gaming is packed with competitors like Crum who love games like Magic - the Gathering. But on Feb. 3, things were different.

"I've never seen, not just the Magic community, everybody, rally behind the people who were affected in such a drastic way," said Chris Diaz, owner of DZ Comics and Gaming.

Diaz says it was incredibly moving to see the friendships that develop far beyond cards, controllers, and headsets.

He says the regulars dropped all of it and went to the hospital where one of their own was fighting for his life.

"The whole community loves him. He's just a sweet person," Diaz said. "If you need something for him, he's got your back kind of deal."

Crum was one of several members of the Moore Cross Country team hit by a drunk driver while on a run last Monday.



The driver, Max Townsend is facing 13 charges including DUI, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Those at DZ are missing the teen who'd come in regularly to unwind after school over the last several years.

"He's really just kind of a figurehead people want to hang out with," said Diaz.

Now, DZ is hosting two Monday night gaming events, like the ones Crum attends, with all proceeds from entries going toward his recovery.

This - as those who love him - cling to hope.

"It terrible, like it sucks," Diaz said. "But I have high hopes and that's all I can hope for. I hope he recovers."

The first fundraiser is Monday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The second is Feb. 17, also from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit DZ Comics and Gaming's Facebook.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for White's medical bills. Relief accounts have also been set up for Martinez's family, Crum, and one to benefit all of the victims.

Freeman and Martinez's families have also asked that donations be made to charities benefiting causes that Freeman and Martinez cared about.