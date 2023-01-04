MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The fight to allow the viral swine Larry the Pig to stay in Moore went before council Tuesday night. The pig became famous after he got loose in a neighborhood last week, but then got even more attention after his owner posted on the internet that the city asked her to get rid of the pig for being too big.

On Thursday, the Moore Police Department posted on Facebook their capturing of Larry in a local neighborhood after he got loose.

Owner Steffany Jones said the animal shelter then told her she had two weeks to get rid of the pig because he exceeded the city limit of 75 pounds and 20 inches. Larry is a 144 pounds and 22-inch miniature pig.

But Thursday evening his devoted mother fought back at council.

Jones started out her presentation by handing binders to all the councilpersons. In it was a letter from the American Mini Pig Association requesting the city make changes to their code, letters from veterinarians, facts and myths about mini pigs, and petition signatures.

A Change.org petition (https://www.change.org/p/larrystaysinmoore-mini-pig-ordinance-change-for-moore-ok?recruiter=816149758&recruited_by_id=54738870-b523-11e7-a78c-3fd005c2ea8d&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=facebook) for Larry has more than 4,200 signatures, Jones saying he’s now internationally famous.

Jones asked the council to update the city ordinance to allow mini-pigs upwards of 350 pounds and 25 inches or to have no size limit at at all.

The councilmembers told her they believe they should be able to find a comprimise.

“We’ll look at this material and other material and bring a proposal back to council and there’s an administrative hold on the two-week limit so you don’t have to worry about that,” said City Manager Brooks Mitchell, in which the packed chambers roared into applause.

“I had no idea what to expect coming here today, but I just know I’m really happy right now,” Jones told KFOR after the meeting. “I am so ecstatic. It went really, really great.”The council said the city manager will pick it up from here, doing research on pig ordinances in other cities. The issue will then be re-addressed at a future Moore council meeting.