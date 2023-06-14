MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Crime Stoppers has come up with a unique way to raise money.
According to the Moore Police Department, Moore Crime Stoppers is raffling off two Harley Davidson motorcycles to benefit the program. Each raffle ticket is $50 and can be purchased by visiting Fort Thunder Harley-Davidson at 500 SW 11th St, Moore.
The raffles ends August 31, 2023 and the drawing will be September 1, 2023.
Officials say Moore Crime Stoppers is the premier community-based crime solving program assisted by local businesses and supporters.