MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Crime Stoppers has come up with a unique way to raise money.

According to the Moore Police Department, Moore Crime Stoppers is raffling off two Harley Davidson motorcycles to benefit the program. Each raffle ticket is $50 and can be purchased by visiting Fort Thunder Harley-Davidson at 500 SW 11th St, Moore.

Moore Crime Stoppers raffling off motorcycles. Image courtesy Moore Police Department.

The raffles ends August 31, 2023 and the drawing will be September 1, 2023.

Officials say Moore Crime Stoppers is the premier community-based crime solving program assisted by local businesses and supporters.