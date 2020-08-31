Moore cross country runner killed in crash saves others through organ donation

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family has turned their own personal tragedy into a blessing for two other families.

On Feb. 3, 57-year-old Max Townsend allegedly drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Investigators say Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman had just started on their regular route when they were hit by Townsend’s pickup turck.

Officials say Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Rachel Freeman was killed in an auto-ped accident in Moore

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Yuridia Martinez is the second student killed in the auto-ped

Almost two weeks after the crash, Kolby Crum succumbed to his injuries.

Kolby Crum Photo provided by family

“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning. He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man. Please pray on. #heartofalion,” The Prayers for Kolby Facebook page shared.

Before his death, Kolby had aspirations to help others in life and had plans to attend college on a cross country scholarship to pursuit a degree in psychology.

When he got his driver’s license, he registered to be an organ donor.

After doctors did everything they could to save Kolby’s life, his parents decided to donate his organs.

“Kolby has always thought of others and put others before himself. Through unimaginable darkness and sadness our family has gone through, there is light knowing that Kolby has even helped others after his death,” Tansey Hellbusch, Kolby’s mother, said in a Facebook post.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says his donation saved the lives of two others.

“We are encouraged by Kolby and his willingness to make a positive change in his community and also in the lives of others through organ donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare. “It is our hope young adults reading this story will see the impact of organ donation and they will follow in Kolby’s footsteps by registering their decision to be a donor.”

LifeShare encourages all Oklahomans to register as an organ donor and share their decision with their families.

