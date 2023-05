MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Fire Department recently made an interesting rescue alongside Moore Animal Control.

According to Moore FD, Ladder 4 was asked to assist Moore Animal Control in rescuing a hawk from a telephone pole.

Moore FD & Moore Animal Control rescue hawk from pole. Image courtesy Moore Fire Dept.

Moore FD & Moore Animal Control rescue hawk from pole. Image courtesy Moore Fire Dept.

Moore FD & Moore Animal Control rescue hawk from pole. Image courtesy Moore Fire Dept.

Moore FD & Moore Animal Control rescue hawk from pole. Image courtesy Moore Fire Dept.

Moore FD & Moore Animal Control rescue hawk from pole. Image courtesy Moore Fire Dept.

Officials say the hawk had gotten its beak stuck in the pole and couldn’t get it out. Moore firefighters used an aerial bucket to reach the hawk and were able to safely free it.

“We are ready for Moore!” Moore FD said on Facebook.