MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – While firefighters are usually the ones who get called during an emergency, one Oklahoma firefighter was in the right place at the right time.

Recently, Major Roy Callaway, with the Moore Fire Department, was attending his daughter’s basketball game when one of the coaches suddenly collapsed.

Callaway, along with another off-duty firefighter, jumped into action and started chest compressions.

Officials say they learned the coach went into cardiac arrest.

“Due to the actions of Major Callaway and all of the other people who assisted, the girls basketball coach is alive today, and is back home with his family,” the Moore Fire Department posted on Facebook.