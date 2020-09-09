Moore firefighters save Oklahoma City firefighter suffering from ‘Widow Maker’ heart attack

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man says members of the Moore Fire Department saved his life.

“Y’all looked out for me, man, when I was at my worst,” said Ed Lorne.

Lorne says just a little over two weeks ago, he was sitting on his couch watching basketball when he started having chest pain.

“Thought I had a little heartburn for a second but then that changed in about 10 seconds. I thought my heart was gonna explode,” he said.

Lorne is a firefighter himself and says he understands more than most how fragile life can be.

When symptoms of his heart attack first started, Lorne didn’t call 911. He says instead, he felt most comfortable going to a fire department.

The men inside say they were just sitting down to dinner when they heard the doorbell ring.

“With the doorbell ringing, we weren’t expecting a call, an emergency situation,” said Korbin Polston, a Moore firefighter.

“If you see a fireman laid out on the ground, you know it’s serious,” said Michael Zurmehly, a Moore firefighter.

Immediately, the firefighters say they knew it was bad, and they knew it was Lorne at their door.

“We knew he was a firefighter. We’d already talked to him a few months back,” said Jeff Elmore, a Moore firefighter.

Without missing a beat, the men got Lorne the help he needed fast. They say it was a good thing they helped fast because his blockage was much larger than they knew.

“I had 100% blockage. I’m not supposed to be standing here,” said Lorne.

Moore’s firefighters rode with him all the way to the hospital where doctors performed surgery.

They were also around to greet him when he was released.

“To see Ed right now and days after and continue to see him smile is just awesome,” said Polston.

“I definitely think it’ll be a lasting friendship,” said Derek Clanton, a firefighter.

Lorne still has lasting effects from the heart attack, but he is following a healthy lifestyle to find a new normal.

He says he’s made friends in the Moore Fire Department for life.

