Moore High School student remains in critical condition after crash

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore High School student remains in critical condition after he was injured in a crash that claimed the lives of two other students.

Earlier this month, members of Moore High School’s cross country track team were hit while on a run. Two of them – Rachel Freeman, a senior, and Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore – were killed.

Shiloh Hutchinson and Joseph White have both been released from the hospital.

Kolby Crum, however, is still in critical condition.

Late Wednesday night, family members said that Crum is still in a coma and on a ventilator.

"Unfortunately, medically he has regressed and has had a bit of a decline," a post on Facebook read.

Crum's family is heartbroken, and they are asking for prayers.

The spokesperson said due to the severity of Kolby's brain injury, it may be some time before Kolby shows any signs of progression or improvement.

Caleb Freeman, a Newcastle High School runner who survived a horrific car accident a few years ago, and his family are part of Kolby's prayer warrior group.

"Kolby's family was in the same room we were on the night of Caleb's accident. Caleb's presence brings hope and reminds people anything is possible with God," Caleb's father, Jeremy, told KFOR last week.

Moore city officials released the following statement about the fatal hit and run crash on the city's official Facebook page:

"The City of Moore is heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred here on February 3rd. Our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Our thoughts are with those still fighting to live and those recovering from this horrific act. Our 34th Street bridge will be lit with Moore High School’s prominent color to show our love and support. 'Royal Blue, Faithful, Always True'" MOORE CITY OFFICIALS

Relief funds for all the victims, for Kolby, for Joseph and for Yuridia’s family have been set up online. Rachel and Yuridia's families have also asked that donations be made to charities benefiting causes that Rachel and Yuridia cared about.