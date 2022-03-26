MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore man is facing felony charges for attacking his wife and then threatening her with a sword.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen multiple events where these swords have been utilized as weapons and they’re dangerous,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson, with the Moore Police Department.

Bryan Carlisle

Court documents revealed that after attacking his wife, Bryan Carlisle approached her with a novelty sword and pointed it at her “as if he was going to hurt her with it.”

“She was able just to deflect that sword away, and then was able to essentially take it away from him,” said Lt. Johnson. “But we have seen people that have been injured from novelty swords.”

She eventually ran out to her neighbor’s driveway to call 911, while Carlisle got in his car to drive away.

The documents say Carlisle backed over into the neighbor’s yard area, but the woman “does not know if he was attempting to strike her with the vehicle.”

“He’s coming at me with the car,” she told the 911 dispatcher.

Carlisle drove away, but didn’t get very far.

“He was located in a vehicle just a couple miles from the scene by other on-duty officers. And ultimately he was arrested,” said Johnson.

He’s now facing a felony charge for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. His wife, thankfully, did not suffer any serious injuries.