Moore man arrested for allegedly shooting at neighbors over fireworks

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department released new information about an arrest following a violent disagreement over loud fireworks on July 4.

Lee Roy Newman was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Residents of the Kings Manor neighborhood are upset that it took four days to arrest Newman.

“He said, ‘I’m going to kill all y’all [expletive] starting with her,’ and he went boom and shot the gun,” said Martha Love.

Witnesses said Newman fired his gun at them because they were shooting fireworks.

“And then to specifically say ‘I’m going to kill all you [expletive] starting with her that right there’ is intent,” said Love.

“That man is the one who started it. If somebody is shooting at you, what are you going to do,” said Sonika Agarwal.

Love told KFOR Newman only stopped shooting because her son returned fire, hitting Newman in the leg.

Both women are upset because Newman was able to come back home before being charged. News 4 tried to ask for Newman’s side of the story.

He wouldn’t open the door but told KFOR he has nothing to say. However, both women said they will not be silent.

“This man was going to come for us and kill us,” said Love.

“He would’ve shot me for no reason,” said Agarwal.

Newman’s bond is set at $250,000.