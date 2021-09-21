Moore man dies after wreck involving paving truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Moore man died at an Oklahoma City hospital Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash with a paving truck.

Joseph Wilson, 49, of Moore died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Photo goes with story
After the crash on I-40.

Wilson was driving a 2003 Nissan Xterra east on Interstate 40, near Meridian, when, for an unknown reason, he entered the lane of a 2006 Ford F-650 paving truck, which was also heading east, according to OHP.

The vehicles collided at approximately 4:42 p.m.

OHP officials list the cause of the collision as unsafe lane change.

