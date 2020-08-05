Moore man on motorcycle saved by strangers after car slams into him

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Saturday errands caused three strangers to be in the right place at the right time, saving a 41-year-old man who was pinned underneath an SUV in Moore.

An SUV slammed straight into Kris Nance’s motorcycle at Southeast 4th and Bryant. Nance tried to avoid the car, but ended up sliding underneath.

Kris was face down on the concrete with the front axle of the SUV balancing on his back.

“Antifreeze was pouring on me and the concrete was hotter than who done it,” Kris Nance said. “I started getting dizzy and I thought that was it.”

But help wasn’t far behind.

“There was a car with legs sticking out out the front,” Miranda Matlick said.

Miranda Matlick, a nurse, hopped out with her fiancé, Ben.

“I was not expecting a person to be alive,” Matlick said.

Several others also pulled over, including Mike Russell, who is a coach at Moore High School.

“We just grabbed what we could,” Russell said.

“They were like Hercules,” Matlick said.

The group of men lifted the Nissan Xterra with their bare hands.

“This car came up off the ground and someone was like, ‘Wait did the jack work?’ and I was like, ‘Nope, it’s these guys,'” Matlick said.

“It’s the culture of Moore High,” Russell said. “It’s what we do.”

Kris was able to crawl to the side of the road.

EMSA arrived and rushed him to the hospital, suffering from road rash, bruised ribs and burns to his back.

Doctors were shocked he didn’t have any broken bones.

“I don’t know if I’d be here today if no one did anything, ya know?” Nance said.

