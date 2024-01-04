A family in Moore turned to KFOR for help with a neighbor who was wanted by police this week for allegedly pointing a gun at one of them after an argument.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A family in Moore turned to KFOR for help with a neighbor who was wanted by police this week for allegedly pointing a gun at one of them during an argument over a fender bender.

“I’m pretty nervous now that he could be a felon who can’t own guns,” said Erin Cook, who emailed about the problem. “I legit thought that while he was standing there he was going to shoot my husband in the face. I still have nightmares about it.”

The Cooks moved into the Moore neighborhood near NW 7th and Santa Fe Avenue a few years ago.

“It’s been a quiet neighborhood this whole time, we’ve never had problems with our neighbors,” said Cook. “The Crawfords across the street were extremely nice.”

Andy & Erin Cook. {Erin Cook, KFOR} Andy & Erin Cook. {Erin Cook, KFOR}

Erin said that all changed December 3 when she came outside of her house and found a large dent on the back of their Toyota Corolla.

“I looked across the street and saw that Crawford’s truck had an identical dent on it and the paint matched too,” said Cook. “So when they came back home from church we went over there, not aggressively and not intimidating. We said, ‘Hey, I think you backed into my car.'”

Erin said that the Crawfords immediately denied their claims.

“They just kept saying, ‘We didn’t do it,'” said Erin. “Andy, my husband, went down to the back of the driveway where the truck bumper was, bent down, and pointed to show them.”

She said that when Andy looked back up there was a gun pointed at his face. Erin said that the husband, Kenneth, was holding it and pointing it at Andy.

“I froze, it was inches away from my husband’s face,” said Erin.

Within a second or two, she said that Andy ducked his head, swatted the firearm, unloaded it, and tossed it onto the street a block away.

“It wasn’t just loaded, there was a bullet in the chamber of the gun,” said Erin.

According to the affidavit filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney, Kenneth then said he was going to get another gun and “finish him off.”

Andy and Erin hid behind a different neighbor’s vehicle until Moore Police arrived and filed a report.

“It’s so scary. We don’t hang out in the front yard anymore or let the kids go out there,” said Erin. “Every time we come out here, I look over there, there’s just so much anxiety. My husband was out here changing the radiator the other day and he had the gun outside just because he didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Kenneth and wife chat with KFOR

As of Thursday morning, there was an arrest warrant out for Kenneth A. Crawford for Felony Pointing a Firearm. The bond was set at $50,000.

Both Kenneth and his wife answered the door Thursday afternoon and talked with KFOR about what happened.

Kenneth said that he didn’t hear what Andy was telling him and felt like he was in danger, that’s why he pulled out his gun.

“Yeah, I carry a pistol, the only reason I carry a pistol is because I can’t fight anymore,” said Kenneth. “I couldn’t hear a word he was saying the whole time. So, I pulled a pistol. If he saw it, he would get off my property. But he knocked it out of my hand, he’s probably had some training or something.”

Kenneth and wife speak with KFOR.

Do you think that pulling a gun was needed? Do you think that should’ve been the reaction?

“Yes. Because he was yelling and cursing. I’m standing my ground, I’m trying to protect myself because I’m 82 years old, almost 83 years old. You’re getting on my nerves right now. It sounds like you’re accusing me of shit that didn’t happen.”

I’m just saying that you pulled a gun out.

“Alright, you need to leave now, get off of our property.”

They had kids inside the house and were just coming out to ask you about the dent.

“I’m a parent. I have kids too. Get off my property. If you think you’re in danger, you will pull a gun out of your pocket. He was close, right in my face. He was right up in my face. Did you know my wife broke her femur, broke her leg twice and I had surgery? Do you know how many neighbors came over to check on me and my wife? Not one. Not one.

What does that have to do with pulling a gun on someone?

“I was pointing it at him to protect myself. That man was going to jump me. You are taking her side and not hearing my side of the story at all.”

I’m asking you these questions now because you have an arrest warrant. So, I’m looking at the person with the arrest warrant’s side of the story.

“Fine. I will turn myself in. I’ll drive down there right now. So, you get out of here.”

Mugshot of Kenneth Crawford. {Cleveland County Jail, KFOR}

About 30 minutes after the interview, Kenneth was found at the Moore Police Department, where he was eventually arrested.

The affidavit states that he faces one count of Feloniously Pointing a Firearm, which, according to Oklahoma law, could bring up to 10 years in jail.

For the Cooks, they have purchased several cameras that are hung up around their home.

“This should’ve been so simple. Like adults and exchange insurance information,” said Erin. “Other neighbors have mentioned that they have crashed into a lot of cars, this didn’t have to be a big deal. It should’ve just been a 20-minute ordeal and then you walk away.”

Since the incident, Crawford’s insurance agency has paid the Cooks for the damage to their vehicle.

Kenneth Crawford at Moore Police Dept. {KFOR}

Late Thursday, a mugshot appeared on the Cleveland County Jail’s website for Kenneth A. Crawford.