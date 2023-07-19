MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents inside a Moore neighborhood say they are being terrorized by coyotes. Several said they don’t know what to do after pets have been attacked or killed.

“It’s gotten really sad out here,” said Dina Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood.

After decades of silence, recent developments have forced coyotes into the back of a neighborhood near SW 34th and Santa Fe.

“We just create these pockets, these islands, where they don’t really have any choice but to move into our urban area,” said Kristy Wicker, with WildCare.

Neighbors said they’re now seeing the wild canines in the street or in their yards at all times of the day in packs.

“My neighbor, Therma, called me one morning saying ‘Dina, have you put your dogs up? Because there’s three of them walking towards your house,'” said Anderson.

A viewer sent News 4 an email that said after coyotes jumped her six foot fence, they killed her chihuahua, severely hurt one dog, and bit another.

Viewer email to News 4

Chihuahua that was tragically killed by coyote, courtesy Jerry Newton Dog that survived brutal attack by coyote, courtesy Jerry Newton

The viewer did not want to go on camera.

However, not too far down the street News 4 ran into Dina Anderson, who lost her dog Candy the same way two years ago.

“I got my husband Tony to go look for her. He found her out by the fence line,” said Anderson. “When they jumped the fence they couldn’t pull her over so they just left her there. She was gone, of course.”

Anderson now lives in constant fear the coyotes will do the same to her three other dogs.

Anderson’s dog, Candy, who was killed by a coyote

“I’ve got several neighbors that it’s affected,” said Anderson. “It bit the tail off of one of their dogs, it’s killed another dog at the end of the street.”

Anderson has tried several things to keep the coyotes away, including contacting a professional trapper.

“It was going to be like $400 or $500 for a trap to set up for a week and if they don’t catch it then you’re out $400 or $500,” said Anderson.

However, WildCare said relocating the coyotes to another habitat could disrupt the ecosystem in that area.

According to the Facebook group “What’s up, Moore?” several residents have also experienced a coyote problem lately.

Comments, posts, and a message from “What’s up, Moore?” group members

Moore residents are not allowed to shoot coyotes in city limits. Even if they were, Wicker said it would not solve the problem.

“If you kill one or two it disrupts the whole pack and then you actually get increased breeding,” said Wicker.

Wildcare said this time of year, coyote pups are growing. They would rather eat a creature that wouldn’t put up a fight like a squirrel or rabbit. However, this season of growing could be contributing to the increased activity.

“They had pups in the spring and we’re coming now into the later summer where they’re venturing out wit the parents to learn how to hunt,” said Wicker.

Wicker also said the coyotes could just be protecting their territory.

The city of Moore pointed us to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

“This isn’t normal behavior for coyotes,” said Kelly Adams, with the Department of Wildlife.

Now, the state department is making calls and is in contact with the viewer who sent News 4 the original email.

Until then, Anderson is keeping a close eye on her dogs.

“In the mornings and evenings I have to stay out there with them for awhile to make sure there’s none around,” said Anderson.

Wildcare said you can try to “haze” coyotes by yelling at them, throwing sticks, putting coins in an empty soda can and shaking it, or banging pots and pans. Wicker said anything to scare them away will work.

Coyotes can also be scared away by bright motion-activated floodlights.

Wildcare said there are also “Coyote vests” people can buy for their dogs that have spikes to deter large creatures from chomping down on them.