Moore officer praised for preventing tragic outcome with suicidal man

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore police officer is being praised for actions after he helped a suicidal man earlier this month.

On July 8, Msgt. Aber responded to a local residence where a man in crisis had tied a noose to his neck and a tree in the front yard.

Aber was able to calm the distraught man and talk him out of the noose, said the Moore Police Department.

“Msgt. Aber’s caring and sympathetic approach as well as active listening skills, allowed him to avert a tragic outcome and get the man the help he needed. We commend Msgt. Aber for his dedication to our mission and the compassion he showed for someone who was hurting,” said the department on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

