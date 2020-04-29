Moore officials working to help residents address billing problems

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore city officials are working to help community members address recent payment processing issues.

Community members are asked to visit www.cityofmoore.com for specific instructions on how to receive a refund, a City of Moore news release states.

“We had hoped to quickly resolve the multiple billing issue with our previous vendor Elavon. Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful. Because of this we will be manually issuing refund checks,” said Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell.

City officials are taking action after learning last week that community members were being charged for previous utility bills.

“In some cases, customers may have been charged multiple times,” the news release states.

The news release also provided the following pieces of information:

• Credit Card Processing Company Elavon from Atlanta, GA has not been forthcoming with what the problem is.

• City has been phasing out Elavon and began using a new processing company the beginning of February.

• Around 4500 accounts have been affected.