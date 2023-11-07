MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department says its officers are seeing a troubling trend within the community: more people driving under the influence.

Police officials confirm over the weekend, officers arrested nearly a dozen people for either DUI or public intoxication.

Authorities say aside from deadly consequences, driving under the influence can also lead to jail time with up to $10,000 in fines and fees, as well as running the risk of losing your driver’s license.

Don’t drive while drinking!