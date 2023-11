MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department (MPD) is set to hand out 200 brand-new coats and jackets to families Wednesday.

According to MPD, they have various sizes, including baby/toddler up to teen coats, although supplies are limited.

Where:

Moore Police Department

117 E. Main St.

Moore, Ok 73160

When:

November 29

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

These coats and jackets were donated by the citizens of the community during two Fill the Trailer events, according to Moore Police Department.