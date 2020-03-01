Moore PD: Second suspect arrested in deadly apartment shooting

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department confirms to KFOR that a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly apartment shooting back in January.

Police were called to the Southwinds Apartments around 6:15 p.m. January 21 where they found 20-year-old Thomas Poolaw shot in his own apartment. He was taken to OU Med where he was pronounced dead.

They also found three people still at the scene and say all three knew the victim.

They arrested 22-year-old Garret Brent Vaughn, the cousin of Poolaw’s live-in girlfriend, on one count of second-degree murder.

Police detained Vaughn, Poolaw’s girlfriend and another man present at the scene for questioning.

“After interviewing them, it was determined that Garrett had produced a handgun at some point,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department said.

Now, another person has been arrested in connection to Poolaw’s death.

Moore Police have not released any more information at this time. Stay with News 4 for updates.