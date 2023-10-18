MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department confirms a recent traffic stop led to a drug bust.

According to the Moore Police, this past week, Moore officers stopped a driver and passenger on a seatbelt violation. The driver was taken into custody for having a revoked driver’s license.

A K9 alerted officers of potential illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Image courtesy Moore Police Department.

Authorities say, during the search, officers seized over a half-pound of methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police say both were taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center on illegal drug charges.