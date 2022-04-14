MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department says a teenager has been formally charged with the shooting death of another teen and a second suspect is still at large.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a crash near N.W. 26th and Santa Fe. Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 18-year-old Raul Fraire-Valdonvinos, appeared to have been shot before the crash.

Officials say 15-year-old Julian Perez has been charged with First Degree Murder by the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office for the death of Fraire-Valdonvinos.

Moore investigators are continuing their search for a second suspect they believe could be involved in this incident.

If you have any information, call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-4315.