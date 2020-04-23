Moore police advise residents to follow traffic laws while cruising 12th Street

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police Department officials are advising residents that they are allowed to cruise 12th Street, but they must follow traffic laws while doing so.

Several residents participated in a cruise along 12th Street this past weekend.

Police say cruising 12th Street is not a city-sponsored event and that they want to prevent problems that occurred during past cruises.

“We remember some of the challenges that cruising 12th Street caused in the past. We want to provide information on how we can partner to maintain a high quality of life and represent the needs and concerns of all citizens in Moore,” a Police Department advisory states.

Police say reckless driving of any kind is prohibited.

“Anyone operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner will be cited. Reckless driving comes with a $321.00 fine and can suspend your license for 6 months,” the advisory states.

Community members live on 12th Street, and police will enforce Moore noise ordinance 10-413.

“Do not play loud music, rev motors or spin tires. This has been one of the major complaints in the past and recently. This ordinance will be strictly enforced,” the advisory states.

Cruisers are also required to yield to emergency vehicles.

“Avoid blocking entrances and make sure you yield to any emergency vehicles. They could be responding to someone you care about,” the advisory states.

Police are also asking that participants stop cruising at 10 p.m.

Officials previously asked that cruise participants drive safely, but not drive especially slow to deliberately block the normal flow of traffic, and to not congregate in open businesses unless shopping.

Moore police also previously said that social distancing rules must be adhered to while cruising. Police ask that you stay inside your car and do not gather in groups of 10 or more.

Moore officials say they have been in communication with administrators of the @Bringcruisingback12th group, and that all parties want to be respectful of residents in 12th Street’s immediate area.

“We want everyone to support our businesses and enjoy themselves during this difficult time, please do it in a responsible respectful way,” the advisory states.

