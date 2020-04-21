Moore police asking drivers who participate in cruise to still abide by social distancing

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore say residents are getting restless and want to spend time away from their homes during the pandemic.

Last weekend, many residents hit the roads and participated in a cruise along 12th Street in Moore.

Officials with the Moore Police Department say that drivers need to be respectful regarding unnecessary noise while participating in a cruise. They stress that many citizens have homes along 12th Street.

Also, be courteous to other motorists by refraining from blocking entrances and exits to adjacent streets or driveways. Drivers should also not stop on the train tracks at any time.

“Any acts regarding careless/ reckless driving will be enforced with zero tolerance with the safety of everyone in mind,” the department posted on Facebook.

Drivers should not drive so slow to deliberately block the normal flow of traffic, and do not congregate in open businesses unless shopping.

Officials say one of the main complaints they heard was violations of the social distancing proclamation. Police ask that you stay inside your car and do not gather in groups of 10 or more.

“We know the importance of community and support of others daily, certainly during these trying times. Please drive safe, be respectful, support our local businesses and have some fun during this difficult time,” the department posted.