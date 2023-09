MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Moore Police Department saved the day after a small creature snuck into someone’s home.

According to Moore PD, Officers Garbani and Keller responded to a call from an elderly woman claiming an opossum entered her house through her doggie door and couldn’t get back out.

Moore Police capture opossum. Image courtesy Moore Police Dept.

“It was just a little feller,” said Officer Garbani.

The officers were able to catch the small opossum and return it to a safe place outside.