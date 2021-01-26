Update: Moore Police Department cancels Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old

Update: The Moore Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert, saying the subject has been located.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Moore Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Joe Lewis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near 2112 Fox Ave. in Moore wearing glasses, a brown plaid shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Lewis drives a Silver 2006 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma tag FPM280.

If you see Lewis or have any information on his whereabouts, call police immediately.