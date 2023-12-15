MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Moore Police Department is offering its officers a special type of therapy to treat trauma. It’s called Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR.

“Everybody has a cup,” said Chief Todd Gibson, with the Moore Police Dept. “When you’re seeing dead people, dead children, violence, turmoil. Sometimes your cup fills up.”

Chief Gibson said officers encounter and witness trauma everyday on the job. After time, it can affect their minds and their bodies. Through the years, his own cup has overflown and cracked.

“My wife finally said, ‘Hey, you need to go talk to somebody.’ When your wife has that conversation with you, it smacks you in the face,” said Chief Gibson. “EMDR really has been instrumental for me individually and helping save my profession that I love so much.”

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR, is a type of treatment that’s become more widely used to treat post traumatic stress.

MPD’s on-staff mental health liaison, Tanya Woods, offers what she calls “the gold standard” for trauma therapy to any officer stopping by her office.

Instead of just talking through the trauma, Woods uses equipment to mimic the healing power of REM sleep.

“That is actually when our brain is processing our day and so when something huge and traumatic happens because it is so huge, it doesn’t process,” said Woods.

Some therapists use their fingers, but Tanya uses a light panel or vibration paddles that move your eyes back and forth.

EMDR Vibration Paddles

EMDR Light Panel

“When you close your eyes [while using the paddles], without you even knowing, your eyes are going back and forth,” said Woods. “That allows your brain to also go go back and forth, which allows your brain to more or to process the trauma.”

Then, she said, you’re supposed to let your mind work.

“Then, you would close your eyes and just start thinking. You really need to let your brain go there, go to that really bad part,” said Woods. “Then, I’ll stop it and I’ll say give me one to two sentences of what your thinking of right now.”

Woods said sessions typically take about an hour.

The mental health expert said after a few officers had successful therapy sessions, word got around the department fast.

“I’ve heard multiple times ‘I’m able to sleep now. I’m not as irritable, I’m happy, I’m lighter, I’m not as stressed,'” said Woods. “The grief isn’t going to go away, but it’s not overtaking our lives and it’s not something that is controlling our lives anymore.”

If you’re a first responder looking for resources in the state, the chief invites you to call the department. They will help you find resources.