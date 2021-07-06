Moore Police Department seeking applicants for multiple officer positions

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have ever wanted to serve your community, the Moore Police Department wants to hear from you.

The Moore Police Department is seeking applicants to fill multiple police officer positions.

Officials say applicant testing will be held at 9 a.m. on July 17 at Central Park, located near S.W. 9th St. and S. Broadway.

Organizers say interested parties will need to sign up prior to July 17.

Applicants need to download an employment application and a photo ID for the physical test.

The physical test will consist of:

1.5 mile run in under 15 min 20 sec;

300 meter sprint in under 68 seconds;

18 pushups in 60 seconds;

27 sit ups in 60 seconds.

If you pass the physical test, you will progress to the written exam, which costs $15.