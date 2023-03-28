MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department has released body camera footage of a deadly encounter between a man with a knife and a Moore police officer.

On March 25 at 1:55 a.m., the department said the officer spotted a suspicious car at the Candlewood Suites just off I-35. Inside the car, officers found Brian D. Payne in the backseat. In the front, officers said a T-shirt and gloves covered the steering wheel and ignition.

Courtesy Moore Police Department

“The steering column was busted causing them to suspect that the car may be stolen,” said Captain Davod Seay with the Moore Police Department.

Turns out, the officer was right. Police said the car and it’s tags were both stolen.

Once backup arrived, officers told the 55-year-old to get out with his hands up.

“The subject then made the decision to reach in the back seat, disobeying the officers commands,” said Capt. Seay.

Courtesy Moore Police Department

Police: “Do not reach in that car!”

Payne: “I got a knife. I got, I got a knife.”

Then Payne took off running, with officers on his tail, heading towards a fence in between two homes. The knife was still in Payne’s hand.

“Drop it!” the officer can be heard screaming to other officers. “He’s jumping! He’s jumping! He’s jumping! Get down!”

Officers said Payne then raised the knife over his head and moved towards the officer leading five or six shots.

Courtesy Moore Police Department

“Shots fired, shots fired, medical,” said the officer over the radio.

First responders arrived and Payne was later pronounced dead.

Courtesy Ok DOC, 2007

According to online records, Payne has a long criminal history of stealing cars, burglary, larceny escaping jail, and assault.

Courtesy DOC Online Records

The Moore Police Department said the officer is now on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.