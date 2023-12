MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Moore Police Department found drugs and a gun during a recent traffic stop.

According to MPD, officers conducted the traffic stop near NW 12th and Santa Fe. They found a cut straw with a white powdery residue inside the vehicle, which the driver said was for personal use.

Moore PD finds drugs and gun during traffic stop. Image courtesy Moore PD.

Officials say police also found a loaded firearm, plastic bags full of meth and multiple bags of powdered fentanyl.

The driver was later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.