MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police are investigating what led up to a late Saturday night crash that killed one person and hurt two others.

“I heard a very loud bang that shook the windows in my house. It felt so loud,” said Kenneth Barnes.

Barnes said around 10 p.m. Saturday, he thought a car hit his home near Southwest 4th and Santa Fe. When he went outside, he saw first responders and several other people rushing to the street to help.

“They were lighting up the whole night out there,” said Barnes. “I saw a lot of people from the neighborhood run down through the pathway there and around there.”

A white car was smashed in, while a destroyed black car landed in someone’s front yard. Debris was scattered along the road.

“It appears that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Santa Fe, crossed the centerline, and struck a vehicle traveling northbound in the opposite direction,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson, with the Moore Police Department.

Police said the man behind the wheel of the white car was identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Lee. Lee died at the scene.

“Some man kept saying, ‘I don’t know what to do! I don’t know what to do!’” said Barnes.

Police said inside the black car was a man and a woman with a one-year-old baby in tow.

“The child was secured in a child passenger safety device,” said Johnson. “The child appears to be okay.”

The adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Now, Police are working to determine why the car crossed the center line.

So far, it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role or if charges will be filed.

No other names have been released.