Moore police investigating after more than a dozen stop signs damaged by vandals

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are asking for help as they investigate several cases of vandalism.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 22, officials with the Moore Police Department say several stop signs were knocked down by vandals.

Investigators say stop signs were damaged at the following intersections:

Janeway and Norman

NW 14th and norman

NW 8th and City

N Gale and Lawton

N. Gale and 8th

NW 14th and Regency

Janeway and 8th

Stop ahead of Janeway and NW 7th

Baer and Janeway

Janeway and 11th

NW 8th and Lawton

NW 16th and City

NW 17th and City

NW 17th and Sunrise Dr

NW 17th and N Moore

34th and Sooner

Poplar and Cass.

Residents who live near those intersections are being asked to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the case or locate footage, call Det. Coleman at (405) 793-5158.