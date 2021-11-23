Moore police investigating after more than a dozen stop signs damaged by vandals

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are asking for help as they investigate several cases of vandalism.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 22, officials with the Moore Police Department say several stop signs were knocked down by vandals.
Investigators say stop signs were damaged at the following intersections:
- Janeway and Norman
- NW 14th and norman
- NW 8th and City
- N Gale and Lawton
- N. Gale and 8th
- NW 14th and Regency
- Janeway and 8th
- Stop ahead of Janeway and NW 7th
- Baer and Janeway
- Janeway and 11th
- NW 8th and Lawton
- NW 16th and City
- NW 17th and City
- NW 17th and Sunrise Dr
- NW 17th and N Moore
- 34th and Sooner
- Poplar and Cass.
Residents who live near those intersections are being asked to check their surveillance cameras.
If you have any information on the case or locate footage, call Det. Coleman at (405) 793-5158.