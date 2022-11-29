MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an alleged assault in Moore.

On Tuesday, officials with the Moore Police Department released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in regards to an assault.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 20, investigators say a man went to the 7-Eleven, located at 1300 N. Eastern Ave., and physically assaulted a victim.

Police say there was no provocation before the attack.

Following the assault, the suspect ran away from the scene.

If you have any information on the case, call Detective Schultz at (405) 793-4522.