Moore police investigating shooting that injured driver

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 34th and Santa Fe Ave.

Investigators told KFOR that they believe it all started as a dispute over speeding in the neighborhood.

Authorities say someone was speeding through the neighborhood at a high rate of speed, which led to one of the homeowners running outside and confronting the driver.

The pair got into some sort of altercation, which ended with the driver being shot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say someone else at the scene was also given medical attention by paramedics.

So far, no other information has been released.

LATEST STORIES: