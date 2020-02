MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

Derral McBride was last seen near the 600 block of SW 12th St. around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

McBride is driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma license plate DWS448.

If you see McBride or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Moore PD immediately.