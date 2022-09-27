MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

Officials with the Moore Police Department issued a silver alert for 94-year-old James Anderson.

Anderson was last seen in the 900 block of N.W. 33rd St. in Moore around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was wearing a pink dress shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and hearing aids.

Anderson is described as a white male, standing 5’11” tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He may be driving a gray 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “FPS 823.”

If you have seen Anderson, call 911.