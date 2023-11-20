MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Moore Police Department has issued warrants in connection to a string of BB gun vandalisms from October 30, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say that the suspected vandals shot out vehicle windows in several neighborhoods in addition to the Moore Fire Department station. The estimated damage in Moore comes to a total of around $20,000.

BB gun vandalism. Images courtesy Moore Police Department.

While not named in the post, Moore Police say they have identified the suspects, who are connected to over 40 incidents in Moore as well as more than 30 BB gun-related incidents in Oklahoma City and Norman.