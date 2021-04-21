Moore police locate juveniles suspected of harming geese in park, call upon community to respect wildlife

The Canada goose is the subject that artists will depict for their entries into this year’s Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design contest. Entries are due Aug. 1. (Jim Hudgins/USFWS)

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police Department officials are investigating geese being harmed and harassed by local juveniles.

Police Department officials said community members reported that geese in the area of Parmele Park were being harassed and/or harmed, according to information released on the department’s official Facebook page.

Officials determined that juveniles had mistreated the geese and have since identified and located those juveniles.

Community members are asked to respect wildlife.

“It is important to MPD and our Community to protect our wildlife!” officials said.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working alongside the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to address the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

