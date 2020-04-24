Update: Little girl found near Moore intersection reunited with family

Update: A Moore police official said the little girl has been reunited with her family.

Original Story

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore police need help identifying a little girl who was found walking near an intersection, but will not communicate with them.

Officers came across the little girl at approximately 10:22 a.m. Friday. She was found walking near the intersection of Northwest 20th and North Janeway, according to a post on the Moore Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police described the girl as appearing to be about seven or eight years old, wearing a multicolored skirt, light green shirt, a black hijab and a pair of black and white shoes that appear to be a male’s larger size shoe.

Officers tried to communicate with the girl, but she would not respond.

“At this point, officers are unable to locate the parents of the child. If anyone can identify this child, know the parents or the whereabouts of the parents, they are asked to contact the Moore Police Department at 405-793-5171 and reference Incident # MPD2020041693,” the post states.

Moore police included the above photo of the girl in the Facebook post.

“Under normal circumstances we would not post a photo of a juvenile on Facebook but we have exhausted all available resources in an effort to assist this child,” the post states.