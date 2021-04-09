Moore police officer involved in deadly 2019 crash taking a blind plea

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Moore police officer is pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and taking a blind plea after the 2019 crash involving the death of Moore High School senior Emily Gaines.

Emily Gaines

Emily Gaines lost her life in December of 2019 after her car was hit while she was driving to take the ACT.

An off-duty officer, Kyle Lloyd, was allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit near Southeast 134th and Sooner.

He slammed into the teen at nearly 100-miles-an hour.

His jury trial was set to begin on Monday.

Emily Gaines’ family learned just this week the trial that was supposed to start on Monday won’t be happening.

“I hope we see justice. I hope that she’s not forgotten,” said Dana Gaines, Emily Gaines’ mother.

It’s been a year and a half since the Gaines family were last able to see Emily.

Emily Gaines

Time stood still for the family who lost out on seeing Emily wear her cap and gown and head off to college.

“It was very hard. I’m glad her friends were able to do it, but it’s very painful to watch and know that she wasn’t there. And she should have been,” Dana said.

Dana reacted to the news the jury trial won’t be happening.

Kyle Lloyd

“It was a little surprising but they had told us from day one that he might take a blind plea. But then with the trial date set, we kind of thought…we thought that was going to move forward and that we would finally see some justice,” Dana said.

The jury trial that was initially set to start Monday, April 12, is no longer happening. Dana told KFOR Lloyd chose to waive his jury trial and plead guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter.

“It was disappointing. It’s been almost a year and a half and we are ready for closure. And we hope we get the same outcome. But you know, it’s in the judge’s hand now,” Dana said.

A judge will be the deciding factor in Lloyd’s sentencing. His blind plea date is set for June.

But the Gaines family was prepared for a jury trial and are now left waiting even longer.

“A lot of uncertainty right now. Just not knowing what’s going to happen, if we will see justice. You know, it brings up all the old feelings again, the hurt, the pain and relive it over and over,” Dana said.

That blind plea is set for June 30. We have reached out to Lloyd’s attorney for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.