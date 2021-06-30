Moore police officer sentenced to prison after crash that killed Moore High School senior

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police Department officer Kyle Lloyd was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crash that killed Moore High School senior Emily Gaines in December 2019.

Lloyd will serve nine years in prison, with the other nine years suspended.

Lloyd plead guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Kyle Lloyd

It was an emotional afternoon inside the Cleveland County Courthouse.

Gaines was driving to take the ACT when Lloyd’s car barreled through the intersection at South Sooner Road and Southeast 13th Street in Oklahoma City, speeding at over 90 miles per hour.

Lloyd was off duty at the time.

One witness who came upon the scene said to the court that Lloyd drove so fast past him it “shook my vehicle like a semi-truck does on the interstate.”

That witness got emotional during questioning, saying he kept telling Gaines, “Help was on the way and it’s okay. She wasn’t alone.”

He also told the court, “I’m just so sorry. I did everything I could.” Adding that Lloyd did not attempt to help Gaines.

Body camera footage showed Lloyd moments after the crash telling Oklahoma City police he is a Moore police officer and he was headed to a Shop With a Cop event.

Gaines’ mom also read a victim impact statement, saying in part, “Emily’s death was not an accident. It was caused by reckless behavior… There should be no special treatment for the blatant carelessness that caused Emily’s death.”

Emily Gaines

Lloyd’s defense asked for a deferred sentence, saying Lloyd did not mean to kill Gaines, adding there is “no punishment that makes sense.”

But the state was seeking 18 years, which is the age Emily was when she was killed.

Lloyd also addressed the court to say, “I cannot begin to express my regret… Every day for the rest of my life I will live with the decisions made that morning.” He added he wished to start a scholarship in Gaines’ name, with the blessing from her family.

Chief Kyle Gibbs with the Moore Police Department sent the following statement:

“The Moore Police Department feels sorrow for everyone involved in the tragic event that resulted in the death of Moore High School Senior, Emily Gaines. The legal proceedings of June 30, 2021 have allowed us to initiate an internal investigation. The process of conducting Internal investigations is outlined in the collective union bargaining agreement between the City of Moore and the Police Union. Those guidelines are being followed in this incident.” MOORE POLICE CHIEF KYLE GIBBS

Moore police tell KFOR Lloyd is still an employee with the department.