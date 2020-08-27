Moore police officer uses stun gun on suspect carrying samurai sword

A Moore police officer used a stun gun to subdue a man who approached him with a samurai sword in-hand.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore Police Department officer used a stun gun to subdue a man who approached him while holding a samurai sword.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Police bodycam footage shows a man holding what appears to be a samurai sword walking toward a police officer.

The officer warns the man to drop the sword. When the man doesn’t comply, the officer fires his stun gun at the man.

The man is seen falling to the ground, releasing the sword.

The officer, along with another officer, then restrain and detain the man as the man threatens to sue them.

Moore police posted the video on the Police Department’s official Facebook page. Click here to watch that video.

“The Moore Police Department WILL value the sanctity of every human life! While de-escalation tactics remain at the forefront of our minds, sometimes tense situations are so rapidly evolving, officers are forced to make split second decisions with life-altering consequences,” Moore police officials said on the department’s Facebook page.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody with minimal injuries and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Information on why police were called to the scene was not provided.

